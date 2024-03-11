If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO)

In today’s recent session, 1.37 million shares of the Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.20, and it changed around $0.25 or 5.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $873.81M. VMEO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.46, offering almost -5.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.92% since then. We note from Vimeo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Instantly VMEO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 32.65% year-to-date, but still up 4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) is 38.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).