If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD)

In the last trading session, 8.09 million shares of the Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) were traded, and its beta was -7.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.70, and it changed around $0.7 or 7.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $273.15M. MNMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.10, offering almost -14.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.15% since then. We note from Mind Medicine Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Instantly MNMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 165.03% year-to-date, but still up 55.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 129.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.47 day(s).