If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK)

In the last trading session, 57.79 million shares of the Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) were traded, and its beta was 3.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.24, and it changed around $2.42 or 13.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01B. CLSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.45, offering almost -15.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.92% since then. We note from Cleanspark Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.34 million.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 83.50% year-to-date, but still up 13.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 117.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).