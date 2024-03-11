If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.36 million shares of the Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.76M. DCFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.82, offering almost -1720.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Tritium DCFC Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.11 million.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -55.45% year-to-date, but still down -1.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 4.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).