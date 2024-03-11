If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.36 million shares of the Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.76M. DCFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.82, offering almost -1720.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Tritium DCFC Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.11 million.
Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information
Instantly DCFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -55.45% year-to-date, but still down -1.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 4.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCFC is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4.
Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 131.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $427.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited to make $53.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 131.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.09%.
DCFC Dividends
Tritium DCFC Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.44% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares, and 10.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.32%. Tritium DCFC Limited stock is held by 41 institutions, with Varley Holdings Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.79% of the shares, which is about 15.67 million shares worth $26.32 million.
Riverstone Holdings Llc, with 4.71% or 7.54 million shares worth $8.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $2.77 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.