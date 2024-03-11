If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE: RBT) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.13 or -16.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.49M. RBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.84, offering almost -2029.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65. We note from Rubicon Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 322.97K.

Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -64.95% year-to-date, but still down -11.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT) is -47.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).