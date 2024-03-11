If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around $0.04 or 5.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.00M. ASLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.69, offering almost -610.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.91% since then. We note from ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 241.37K.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASLN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Instantly ASLN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.41% year-to-date, but still up 2.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) is 17.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31320.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASLN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.27 percent over the past six months and at a 30.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.32%.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 31.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares, and 14.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.90%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR stock is held by 24 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 13.82% of the shares, which is about 1.05 million shares worth $0.7 million.

UBS Group AG, with 8.23% or 0.62 million shares worth $0.42 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 7968.0 shares worth $5318.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 185.0 shares worth around $123.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.