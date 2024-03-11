How To Invest In Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.70, and it changed around -$0.3 or -4.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72B. GRFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -81.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.9% since then. We note from Grifols SA ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Grifols SA ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRFS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grifols SA ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Instantly GRFS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.00% year-to-date, but still up 1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) is -17.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Grifols SA ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.92 percent over the past six months and at a 880.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grifols SA ADR to make $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.7 billion and $1.81 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.97%. Grifols SA ADR earnings are expected to increase by 163.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 32.40% per year for the next five years.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols SA ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Grifols SA ADR shares, and 49.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.80%. Grifols SA ADR stock is held by 193 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.57% of the shares, which is about 19.79 million shares worth $132.97 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 6.02% or 15.74 million shares worth $105.77 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 13.38 million shares worth $89.92 million, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund held roughly 4.66 million shares worth around $31.34 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.