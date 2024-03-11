How To Invest In fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 13.05 million shares of the fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $503.16M. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.87, offering almost -130.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.86% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.41 million.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.17% year-to-date, but still down -11.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) is -13.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.96 day(s).