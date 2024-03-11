How To Invest In Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.81 million shares of the Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.97M. BIOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.40, offering almost -37130.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13. We note from Biolase Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Biolase Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BIOL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biolase Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.55 for the current quarter.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -88.50% year-to-date, but still down -18.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -65.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

Biolase Inc (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Biolase Inc to make $10.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.05 million and $10.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.73%. Biolase Inc earnings are expected to increase by 93.66% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BIOL Dividends

Biolase Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Biolase Inc shares, and 11.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.53%. Biolase Inc stock is held by 18 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.36% of the shares, which is about 14205.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Zhang Financial LLC, with 1.16% or 12078.0 shares worth $22465.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 926.0 shares worth $6546.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 292.0 shares worth around $2379.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.