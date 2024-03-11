Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 4.32 million shares of the Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around $0.49 or 12.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $421.98M. HNST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.89, offering almost -10.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.02% since then. We note from Honest Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.99K.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Instantly HNST has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.94% year-to-date, but still up 44.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) is 31.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).