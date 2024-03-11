Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 4.32 million shares of the Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around $0.49 or 12.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $421.98M. HNST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.89, offering almost -10.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.02% since then. We note from Honest Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.99K.
Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information
Instantly HNST has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.94% year-to-date, but still up 44.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) is 31.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HNST is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $6.
Honest Company Inc (HNST) estimates and forecasts
Honest Company Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 190.79 percent over the past six months and at a 48.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Honest Company Inc to make $86.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.76%. Honest Company Inc earnings are expected to increase by 60.00% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 46.40% per year for the next five years.
HNST Dividends
Honest Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.
Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.35% of Honest Company Inc shares, and 52.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.30%. Honest Company Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.21% of the shares, which is about 10.47 million shares worth $17.6 million.
Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with 6.24% or 5.83 million shares worth $9.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Meridian Contrarian Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.79 million shares worth $4.68 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Contrarian Fund held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $4.61 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.