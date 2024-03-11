Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) were traded, and its beta was 3.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36M. HSCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -1141.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is -5.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).