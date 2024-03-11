Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) were traded, and its beta was 3.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36M. HSCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -1141.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information
Instantly HSCS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is -5.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSCS is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3.
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,900.00%, up from the previous year.
1 analysts expect Heart Test Laboratories Inc to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.
HSCS Dividends
Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.50% of Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares, and 1.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.27%. Heart Test Laboratories Inc stock is held by 19 institutions, with Tradition Wealth Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.36% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.13 million.
Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group, with 1.03% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.