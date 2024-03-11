GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.96, and it changed around -$0.47 or -10.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.19M. GSIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -147.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.38% since then. We note from GSI Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 416.15K.

GSI Technology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GSIT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GSI Technology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.