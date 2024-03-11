Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around -$0.2 or -15.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11M. GROM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.80, offering almost -1470.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.51% since then. We note from Grom Social Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 740.61K.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information
Instantly GROM has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.31% year-to-date, but still up 32.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) is 46.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GROM is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.32%.
GROM Dividends
Grom Social Enterprises Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 14.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Grom Social Enterprises Inc shares, and 16.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.28%. Grom Social Enterprises Inc stock is held by 15 institutions, with Weaver Consulting Group being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 10751.0 shares worth $14728.0.
Monograph Wealth Advisors, LLC, with 0.02% or 2219.0 shares worth $13890.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.