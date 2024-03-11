Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around -$0.2 or -15.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11M. GROM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.80, offering almost -1470.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.51% since then. We note from Grom Social Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 740.61K.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Instantly GROM has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.31% year-to-date, but still up 32.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) is 46.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).