Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $311.30M. GOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.88, offering almost -36.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.39% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Instantly GOSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.72% at the end of last trading. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 58.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOSS is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $5.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Gossamer Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.00 percent over the past six months and at a 36.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.99%. Gossamer Bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 36.01% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.28% of Gossamer Bio Inc shares, and 93.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.48%. Gossamer Bio Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.21% of the shares, which is about 4.97 million shares worth $5.97 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 1.87% or 4.21 million shares worth $5.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $2.47 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $1.35 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.