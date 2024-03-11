Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.70M. GRRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.36, offering almost -1691.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.43% since then. We note from Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 million.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 28.31% year-to-date, but still down -21.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) is -38.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).