Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.64 million shares of the Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.93, and it changed around -$0.86 or -5.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.36B. GFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.78, offering almost -19.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.94% since then. We note from Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 3.27. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GFI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gold Fields Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.