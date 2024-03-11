Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Stock Forecast: By 2024, Bulls Expect $12 Per Share

In the last trading session, 21.12 million shares of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.48B. DNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.55, offering almost -109.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.2% since then. We note from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.09 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.81% year-to-date, but still down -5.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) is -1.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 250.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.36 day(s).