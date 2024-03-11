GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 2.91 million shares of the GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.68, and it changed around $1.27 or 19.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41B. GDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.78, offering almost -170.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.77% since then. We note from GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GDS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GDS Holdings Limited ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Instantly GDS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.84% year-to-date, but still up 19.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) is 32.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDS is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $113.1.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) estimates and forecasts

GDS Holdings Limited ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.90 percent over the past six months and at a -3.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -126.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $359.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited ADR to make $364.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $343 million and $344.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.95%. GDS Holdings Limited ADR earnings are expected to increase by -9.63% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.51% per year for the next five years.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of GDS Holdings Limited ADR shares, and 39.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.22%. GDS Holdings Limited ADR stock is held by 165 institutions, with Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 15.84 million shares worth $174.03 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 4.78% or 8.77 million shares worth $96.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and James Alpha Funds Tr-Easterly Global Real Estate Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $5.75 million, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, James Alpha Funds Tr-Easterly Global Real Estate Fd held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $4.76 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.