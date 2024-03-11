Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.06 or -11.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.49M. VINO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -3233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from Gaucho Group Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32810.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.25K.
Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information
Instantly VINO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.64% year-to-date, but still down -13.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) is 2.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52840.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc shares, and 2.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.60%. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc stock is held by 9 institutions, with InterOcean Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 1278.0 shares worth $7029.0.
Hexagon Capital Partners, LLC, with 0.01% or 848.0 shares worth $4664.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 619.0 shares worth $3744.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.