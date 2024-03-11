Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.85 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) were traded, and its beta was 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.15, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.42, offering almost -17.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.95% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.56 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 97.51% year-to-date, but still down -11.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 51.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).