Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST)

In the last trading session, 3.83 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $223.16M. MVST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -315.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Instantly MVST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.64% year-to-date, but still down -12.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) is -20.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.15 day(s).

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVST is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Microvast Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.90 percent over the past six months and at a 48.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc to make $107.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.8 million and $46.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 128.60%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.71% of Microvast Holdings Inc shares, and 25.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.00%. Microvast Holdings Inc stock is held by 158 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.72% of the shares, which is about 11.5 million shares worth $18.4 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.32% or 10.28 million shares worth $16.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.66 million shares worth $7.45 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF held roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $6.21 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.