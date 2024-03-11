Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE: ALTM)

In today’s recent session, 1.84 million shares of the Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.08, and it changed around $0.24 or 4.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.46B. ALTM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.27, offering almost -43.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.31% since then. We note from Arcadium Lithium PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.95 million.
Arcadium Lithium PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALTM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcadium Lithium PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.
Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information
Instantly ALTM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.40% year-to-date, but still down -7.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) is 10.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.33 day(s).
Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts
Arcadium Lithium PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $279.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Arcadium Lithium PLC to make $307.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.
ALTM Dividends
Arcadium Lithium PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.
Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Arcadium Lithium PLC shares, and 18.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.47%. Arcadium Lithium PLC stock is held by 613 institutions, with Highlander Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.00% of the shares, which is about 1500.0 shares worth $7589.0.
Gamma Investing LLC , with 0.00% or 2333.0 shares worth $11804.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.