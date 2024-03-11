Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO)

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around -$0.21 or -9.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.00M. ALTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.97, offering almost -147.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.3% since then. We note from Alto Ingredients Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 779.78K.

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Instantly ALTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.62% year-to-date, but still down -7.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 1.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).