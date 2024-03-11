Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: FFIE)

In the last trading session, 12.99 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.02 or -10.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.51M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $135.05, offering almost -103784.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -15.38% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.89 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -80.80% year-to-date, but still down -32.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -51.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).