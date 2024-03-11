Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Applied Therapeutics Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: APLT)

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around $0.31 or 4.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $733.82M. APLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.39, offering almost -35.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.03% since then. We note from Applied Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.
Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information
Instantly APLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 106.87% year-to-date, but still down -1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is 147.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).
Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) estimates and forecasts
Applied Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 341.40 percent over the past six months and at a 62.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -53.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.72%.
APLT Dividends
Applied Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.
Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.51% of Applied Therapeutics Inc shares, and 77.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.62%. Applied Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 92 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.59% of the shares, which is about 7.95 million shares worth $10.17 million.
VR Adviser, LLC, with 8.96% or 5.66 million shares worth $7.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.4 million shares worth $6.05 million, making up 5.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $3.51 million, which represents about 4.18% of the total shares outstanding.