Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Applied Therapeutics Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: APLT)

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around $0.31 or 4.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $733.82M. APLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.39, offering almost -35.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.03% since then. We note from Applied Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Instantly APLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 106.87% year-to-date, but still down -1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is 147.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).