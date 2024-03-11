Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM)

In the last trading session, 9.89 million shares of the Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) were traded, and its beta was -1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.17M. SBFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.40, offering almost -2233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 78.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.56 million.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -78.53% year-to-date, but still up 5.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is -75.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).