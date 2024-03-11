Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $235.68M. SCLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.90, offering almost -1090.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.62% since then. We note from Scilex Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 931.64K.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information
Instantly SCLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.39% year-to-date, but still up 6.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is -11.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.53 day(s).
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Scilex Holding Company to make $15.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
SCLX Dividends
Scilex Holding Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.03% of Scilex Holding Company shares, and 16.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.87%. Scilex Holding Company stock is held by 152 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 4.68% of the shares, which is about 7.4 million shares worth $10.5 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 4.31% or 6.81 million shares worth $9.66 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 5.94 million shares worth $8.43 million, making up 3.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.76 million shares worth around $6.76 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.