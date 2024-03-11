Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $235.68M. SCLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.90, offering almost -1090.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.62% since then. We note from Scilex Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 931.64K.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Instantly SCLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.39% year-to-date, but still up 6.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is -11.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.53 day(s).