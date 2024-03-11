Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH)

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.73, and it changed around $0.07 or 1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $368.79M. PRCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -6.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.6% since then. We note from Porch Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.
Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information
Instantly PRCH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 21.10% year-to-date, but still up 15.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) is 55.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.92 day(s).
Porch Group Inc (PRCH) estimates and forecasts
Porch Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 361.06 percent over the past six months and at a 41.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Porch Group Inc to make $115.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $87.37 million and $98.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.
PRCH Dividends
Porch Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.62% of Porch Group Inc shares, and 54.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.63%. Porch Group Inc stock is held by 113 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 12.03% of the shares, which is about 11.89 million shares worth $44.77 million.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc., with 4.28% or 4.23 million shares worth $15.93 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 2.46 million shares worth $9.26 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $8.28 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.