Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR)

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.24M. KULR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.18, offering almost -742.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from KULR Technology Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.00% year-to-date, but still down -10.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) is 3.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).