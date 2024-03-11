Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)

In the last trading session, 9.73 million shares of the Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.05, and it changed around $0.0 or 7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.28M. INPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -3200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Inpixon’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.78 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.87% year-to-date, but still up 11.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 7.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).