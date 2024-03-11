Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO)

In today’s recent session, 1.89 million shares of the EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.41M. EZGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.77, offering almost -2977.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from EZGO Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -13.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).