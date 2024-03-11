Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around -$0.14 or -8.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.71M. EYEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -270.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.54% since then. We note from Eyenovia Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 712.58K.

Eyenovia Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EYEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eyenovia Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.