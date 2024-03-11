Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around -$0.14 or -8.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.71M. EYEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -270.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.54% since then. We note from Eyenovia Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 712.58K.
Eyenovia Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EYEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eyenovia Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.
Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information
Instantly EYEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.04% year-to-date, but still down -33.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) is -10.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).
Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) estimates and forecasts
Eyenovia Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.59 percent over the past six months and at a 19.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Eyenovia Inc to make $130k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.37%.
EYEN Dividends
Eyenovia Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.61% of Eyenovia Inc shares, and 25.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.86%. Eyenovia Inc stock is held by 77 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.49% of the shares, which is about 1.33 million shares worth $3.16 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.47% or 1.33 million shares worth $3.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $1.68 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $1.03 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.