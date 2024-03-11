Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN)

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) were traded, and its beta was -2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.92M. CYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.38, offering almost -666.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Cyngn Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.70 million.
Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information
Instantly CYN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.16% year-to-date, but still down -6.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is -1.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts
Cyngn Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.30 percent over the past six months and at a 17.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 259.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $360k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cyngn Inc to make $540k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $872k and $551k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -58.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.02%.
CYN Dividends
Cyngn Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 14.
Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Cyngn Inc shares, and 59.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.63%. Cyngn Inc stock is held by 32 institutions, with Redpoint Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 2.46 million shares worth $2.87 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.67% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.