Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN)

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) were traded, and its beta was -2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.92M. CYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.38, offering almost -666.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Cyngn Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.70 million.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.16% year-to-date, but still down -6.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is -1.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).