Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC)

In today’s recent session, 1.3 million shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81M. BSFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.65, offering almost -4550.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.60% year-to-date, but still down -28.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -18.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).