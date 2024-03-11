Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI)

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.02, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $562.94M. ABSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.40, offering almost -27.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.89% since then. We note from Absci Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.52% year-to-date, but still down -8.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 26.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.64 day(s).