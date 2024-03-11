Future Outlook And Solid Power Inc Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $273.36M. SLDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -111.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.15% since then. We note from Solid Power Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.10% year-to-date, but still down -1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -5.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).