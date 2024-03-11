Future Outlook And Akero Therapeutics Inc Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) were traded, and its beta was -0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.18, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76B. AKRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.38, offering almost -87.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.92% since then. We note from Akero Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Instantly AKRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.53% year-to-date, but still up 12.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 74.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.65 day(s).