Future Outlook And Akero Therapeutics Inc Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) were traded, and its beta was -0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.18, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76B. AKRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.38, offering almost -87.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.92% since then. We note from Akero Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.
Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information
Instantly AKRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.53% year-to-date, but still up 12.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 74.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.65 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKRO is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $50.
Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) estimates and forecasts
Akero Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.40 percent over the past six months and at a -40.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -76.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.03%. Akero Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by -37.29% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -14.60% per year for the next five years.
AKRO Dividends
Akero Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.