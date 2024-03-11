Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.18 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) were traded, and its beta was 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.40, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.96B. FLNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.32, offering almost -103.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.92% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) is -23.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.13 day(s).