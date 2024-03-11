Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 82.35 million shares of the Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.28M. FSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.22, offering almost -1800.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38. We note from Fisker Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 115.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.17 million.

Fisker Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FSR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fisker Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -78.51% year-to-date, but still down -22.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) is -49.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 102.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSR is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $20.

Fisker Inc (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Fisker Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -93.96 percent over the past six months and at a 66.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 417.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $312.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Fisker Inc to make $360.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.35 million and $825k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,075.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43,581.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -165.47%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Fisker Inc shares, and 25.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.35%. Fisker Inc stock is held by 310 institutions, with Fifthdelta Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 19.28 million shares worth $108.71 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.62% or 18.18 million shares worth $102.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.49 million shares worth $36.58 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.11 million shares worth around $28.81 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.