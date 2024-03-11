FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.09 or 4.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $279.44M. NOTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.51, offering almost -109.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.77% since then. We note from FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 914.50K.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Instantly NOTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 88.60% year-to-date, but still up 20.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) is 50.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.27 day(s).