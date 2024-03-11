Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DUO) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 2.17 million shares of the Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.04 or 6.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.06M. DUO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.55, offering almost -3639.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.39% since then. We note from Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information
Instantly DUO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.62% year-to-date, but still up 24.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) is 14.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -56.50%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR to make $18.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -79.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.82%.
DUO Dividends
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 15.
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR shares, and 14.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.47%.