EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.83 million shares of the EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) were traded, and its beta was 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.90, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $306.59M. EVGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.16, offering almost -181.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.17% since then. We note from EVgo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.99% year-to-date, but still up 1.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) is 40.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.82 day(s).