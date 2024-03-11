Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.00, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. ENVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.90, offering almost -165.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.44% since then. We note from Enovix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.12% year-to-date, but still down -7.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is -15.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.98 day(s).