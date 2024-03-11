Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK) have been traded, and its beta is -1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.00, and it changed around -$2.9 or -20.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.59M. ELTK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -107.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.09% since then. We note from Eltek Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.43K.
Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK) trade information
Instantly ELTK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.15% year-to-date, but still down -18.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK) is -36.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 92490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).
Eltek Ltd (ELTK) estimates and forecasts
Eltek Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.01 percent over the past six months and at a 110.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.10%.
ELTK Dividends
Eltek Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 2.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.52% of Eltek Ltd shares, and 6.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.80%. Eltek Ltd stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 60623.0 shares worth $0.57 million.
James Investment Research, Inc., with 1.28% or 25907.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.