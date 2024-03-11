Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK) have been traded, and its beta is -1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.00, and it changed around -$2.9 or -20.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.59M. ELTK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -107.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.09% since then. We note from Eltek Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.43K.

Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK) trade information

Instantly ELTK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.15% year-to-date, but still down -18.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK) is -36.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 92490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).