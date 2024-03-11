DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Shares Could Drop Up To -150.36%

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.94, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.86B. DKNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.62, offering almost -8.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.42% since then. We note from DraftKings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.08 million.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.98% year-to-date, but still down -1.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is -3.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).