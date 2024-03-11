Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $170.39M. DNMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.59, offering almost -174.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.07% since then. We note from Danimer Scientific Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Instantly DNMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 63.73% year-to-date, but still up 31.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) is 153.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.21 day(s).