CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.24 or -11.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.67M. CXAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -1017.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.21% since then. We note from CXApp Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information
Instantly CXAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 45.74% year-to-date, but still down -33.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 56.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CXApp Inc to make $2.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
CXAI Dividends
CXApp Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.79% of CXApp Inc shares, and 4.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.47%. CXApp Inc stock is held by 56 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.74% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $2.88 million.
Clear Street LLC, with 0.83% or 80000.0 shares worth $0.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 31560.0 shares worth $0.34 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 28670.0 shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.