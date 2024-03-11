Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.59M. CRKN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.72, offering almost -24550.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information
Instantly CRKN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.05% year-to-date, but still down -10.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -25.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.43%.
CRKN Dividends
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.16% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares, and 2.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.18%. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp stock is held by 15 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 20842.0 shares worth $0.16 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.28% or 8520.0 shares worth $67018.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8520.0 shares worth $67018.0, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1187.0 shares worth around $10462.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.