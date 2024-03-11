Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.59M. CRKN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.72, offering almost -24550.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.05% year-to-date, but still down -10.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -25.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).