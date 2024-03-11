Could Trio Petroleum Corp.’s (AMEX: TPET) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 4.11 million shares of the Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.02 or 18.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.70M. TPET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -2400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Trio Petroleum Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.
Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information
Instantly TPET has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -61.50% year-to-date, but still up 8.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) is -13.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).
TPET Dividends
Trio Petroleum Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.40% of Trio Petroleum Corp. shares, and 0.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.44%. Trio Petroleum Corp. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.2 million.
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC, with 0.10% or 25000.0 shares worth $41750.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 22014.0 shares worth $14309.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.