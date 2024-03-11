Could Sunpower Corp’s (NASDAQ: SPWR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 7.99 million shares of the Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.03, and it changed around $0.13 or 4.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $531.34M. SPWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.28, offering almost -437.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.57% since then. We note from Sunpower Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.07 million.
Sunpower Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.61. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SPWR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunpower Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.
Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information
Instantly SPWR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.27% year-to-date, but still down -4.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) is -8.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPWR is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $28.
Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts
Sunpower Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.60 percent over the past six months and at a 36.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -257.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.80%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $332.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Sunpower Corp to make $361.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.51%.
SPWR Dividends
Sunpower Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.