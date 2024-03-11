Could Sunpower Corp’s (NASDAQ: SPWR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 7.99 million shares of the Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.03, and it changed around $0.13 or 4.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $531.34M. SPWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.28, offering almost -437.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.57% since then. We note from Sunpower Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.07 million.

Sunpower Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.61. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SPWR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunpower Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.